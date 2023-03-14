Pixel 8 Pro renders reveal redesigned camera and a flat display

Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 Pro may have a redesigned camera bar and a flat display, according to new renders of the unannounced device from OnLeaks and Smartprix.

The most noticeable change to the camera bar is that all three cameras will be visible in one big oval cutout instead of being partially separated like they are on the Pixel 7 Pro. Per the renders, the 8 Pro’s camera bar will also have a mysterious new sensor under the flash. Smartprix speculates that the sensor could be a macro or depth sensor but says that its “specific function remains unknown.”

If you look closely, you can see a second oval for what’s presumably the wide and ultrawide. Image: OnLeaks and Smartprix

As for the Pixel 8 Pro’s screen, it appears it will be flat — the Pixel 7 Pro’s screen was slightly curved on the sides — and Smartprix reports it will be a 6.52-inch display with a hole-punch selfie camera. It also seems that the 8 Pro’s corners will be more rounded than the 7 Pro’s, which I personally think looks nice.

You can see more images in Smartprix’s article. OnLeaks and Smartprix also put together a short video of the renders, which you can see below.