Pinocchio’s first proper trailer shows Guillermo del Toro’s new take on the classic

After some teasing on Twitter, Netflix has released the latest trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, showing a dark and beautiful rendition of the classic tale — with the gorgeous attention to detail the director is known for.

We first got a glimpse at the stop-motion film through a short teaser at the beginning of the year. It stars Ewan McGregor as Cricket and David Bradley as Geppetto, with Gregory Mann in the titular role. Del Toro — best known for films like The Shape of Water, Crimson Peak, and Pan’s Labyrinth — is co-directing Pinocchio alongside Mark Gustafson, and he has previously described the movie as something of a passion project.

“After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix,” he said back in 2020. “We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat. We all love and practice animation with great passion and believe it to be the ideal medium to retell this classic story in a completely new way.”

The movie is part of a mini-resurgence of stop-motion at Netflix. In addition to Pinocchio, the streaming service released the anthology The House early this year, has Wendell & Wild coming this fall, and is working on new Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit movies.

Pinocchio is due to hit Netflix this holiday season.