Pinocchio-meets-Bloodborne action RPG Lies of P coming 2023, day one on Game Pass

Lies of P, the upcoming action role-playing game that combines the story of Pinocchio with the vibes and gameplay of Bloodborne, is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2023, publisher Neowiz confirmed Tuesday in a new gameplay trailer revealed at Gamescom. The game will also launch on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft confirmed.

In Lies of P, you are Pinocchio, “a puppet mechanoid” on the hunt for Gepetto and in pursuit of gaining his own humanity. Set in the city of Krat, Pinocchio will fight through a “once-beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors.” Pinocchio is effectively a steampunk Mega Man, and players can change parts of his body to access new skills and battle abilities. Neowiz also teases that enhancements can also provide “several other unique and useful features.”

Of course, another of Pinocchio’s characteristics — lying — factors into gameplay as well, tying into procedural quests that will affect the story of Lies of P.