Pikachu is a star in new music video from The Pokémon Company

Whether it’s releases of new games like Pokémon Legends: Arceus, or quirky collaborations with artists like Katy Perry, The Pokémon Company has had no shortage of content for fans to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Still, the company continues to release new content for fans. On Friday, Pokémon’s official Japanese YouTube channel shared a new song and music video called, “Reconnect” from producer Yaffle. In it, Pikachu dances his little heart out in a candy shop — and yes it’s as great as it sounds.

The song, called “Reconnect,” features moody hiphop verses over bubbling pop beats. Yaffle produced it and it features artists Daichi Yamamoto and AAAMYYY. In the video, Pikachu dances in a hazy bodega-like setting where the walls are lined from top to bottom with colorful candy. It’s like if you turn a candy shop into a club, and then put Pikachu and friends in it.

Pikachu looks perfectly at home among all the sweets. In the video, Pikachu does a dance that looks like it was meant to inspire a trend on TikTok, since it’s so easy to follow and dance along. He is an absolute star, and at one point teases the audience with a smug side-eye. The concept has all the fixings of an epic night out: a neon atmosphere, sick streetwear, a giant Snorlax that bumps its head to the beat, and tons of candy. It looks like a fun time — even if it’s a little crowded.

The Pokémon Company has previously released music videos featuring prominent artists like Katy Perry and J Balvin to celebrate the special anniversary, in addition to releasing multiple new games in the past six months, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If you want even more Pokémon, well there’s also going to be a Pokémon Presents livestream on Feb. 27 with new announcements form the company.