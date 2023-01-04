Philips Hue is getting a $130 app for TVs

Signify, owner of the Philips Hue brand, is launching a Philips Hue Sync TV app for Samsung TVs. The $129.99 app will be available on Samsung’s 2022 or newer QLED TVs (Q60 or above) on January 5th and will synchronize everything you see on a TV to Philips Hue smart lights.

It’s effectively the software version of the $250 Play HDMI Sync Box, which scanned HDMI inputs to sync lights to movies and TV shows. This $129.99 app will do the same, but it also works on native apps like Netflix and Disney Plus, which didn’t work on the Play HDMI Sync Box.

You’re really paying $129.99 for the software side of this setup, as you don’t get any hardware like the Play HDMI Sync Box. There are cheaper alternatives, too. The Govee Immersion Kit is just $79.99 and includes an LED light strip and camera to work on any 55- or 65-inch TV with any content (including smart TV apps).

Signify also has new Philips Hue floodlight bulbs. Image: Signify

Signify says all image formats and TV content will be compatible with the Hue Sync TV app, and there will be a variety of options to customize intensity, brightness, autostart, and more. The existing Philips Hue Play gradient light strip and the Hue Play bars are designed to work best with this TV app and will pair well if you mount the lights behind a TV. We asked both Signify and Samsung whether this Hue TV app will expand to more TVs or additional brands, but neither company would comment on future plans.