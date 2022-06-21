Philips Hue gets a new Tap dial switch, customizable track lighting, and more

Signify just announced a new Philips Hue Tap dial switch, portable Hue Go lamp, and fully customizable track lighting alongside a new range of smart lights today.

The Hue Tap dial switch (€49/$49) available in matte black or white adjusts lights with a turn of the dial. The faster you turn it the faster your lights brighten or dim. It features four buttons than can control scenes in up to three rooms or zones in the home. The magnetic base allows the Tap dial to be used as a remote control.

The Philips Hue Perifo track lighting is made of individual rails that let you choose the length the of track and lights. It can be attached to the wall or ceiling, and connected to internal wiring or a standard outlet. There’s also a new indoor outdoor Hue Go portable table lamp (€149.99 / $159.99). It lasts up to 48 hours before needing to recharge in the charging base. A button lets your cycle through preset light scenes to match your needs.

The Tap dial is available now while the Go table lamp won’t arrive until summer. The price of Perifo track lighting varies depending upon configuration and will be available at the end of the summer.