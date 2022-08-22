PGA Tour 2K23 release date set for October, Tiger Woods on the cover

2K Sports’ PGA Tour 2K23 launches Oct. 14 with Tiger Woods on the cover, beating rival EA Sports to shelves by about six months. The pro golf simulation will include 20 real-world courses at launch, with hundreds more available from the community thanks to HB Studios’ robust Course Designer.

Real-life stars gracing PGA Tour 2K23’s roster include Woods, as well as 2022 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and the LPGA’s Lexi Thompson. Rich Beem and Luke Elvy are back in the commentary booth, this time joined by GolfTV’s Henni Koyack with on-course reporting.

PGA Tour 2K23, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, will be the third golf simulation published by 2K Sports, which acquired developer HB Studios in March 2021. HB previously published The Golf Club and The Golf Club 2 for consoles before integrating PGA Tour licensing in The Golf Club 2019.

Meanwhile, EA Sports has yet to volunteer a launch date for its EA Sports PGA Tour revival, announced in 2021 and delayed by a full year into 2023 back in March. That game, however, will feature all four major championship tournaments on their real-world courses — including The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Course. PGA Tour 2K23’s MyCareer mode features more than a dozen real-life tour stops, including the season-ending Tour Championship and the season-long FedEx Cup championship.

A news release on Monday said that several casual and minigame modes that made online play very popular in PGA Tour 2K21 will return for 2K23, along with a “Clubhouse Pass” of seasonal, unlockable content, coming from nine PGA Tour sponsors licensed to appear in the game. PGA Tour 2K23 will launch with three editions; all of them include a Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, which includes the basketball superstar — and notoriously competitive amateur golfer — in the playable roster. A deluxe and digital-only Tiger Woods Edition adds more in-game customizations, bonuses, and content.