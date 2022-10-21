Persona 5 Royal tips: 9 things to know before starting

Persona 5 Royal is a gigantic JRPG where your free time is precious, as you can only do so many things in a day. Between managing friends (aka Confidants) and exploring dungeons, there’s tons of different aspects of the game to juggle.

Now that the game is getting released outside of PlayStation consoles, we’ve listed some tips below that we wish we knew before getting into the critically acclaimed JRPG.

Check the stuff around you for free stats

There are many things to do around you that will passively raise your stats without having to waste time, you just have to be on the lookout for them. Whether it’s completing a crossword left at the café or giving a plant some fertilizer, you’ll want to interact with the various things around you to make sure you’re making the most of your time.

Keep books and DVDs on you for even more stats

There are many nights where you can’t leave Leblanc, but you can still read books and watch DVDs on these nights. You should head to the DVD and bookstore in Shibuya and grab some stuff so you can gain stat points even when you can’t leave the café.

All Confidants are useful, not just your party members

While it might be tempting to ignore some of the non-Phantom Thief characters, you should rank up as many people as you can, as they’ll give you useful abilities.

For example, shogi player Hifumi Togo gives you the ability to swap out your party members mid-battle, teacher Sadayo Kawakami allows you to read books during class, and doctor Tae Takemi will give you access to special medicine items.

Image: Atlus/Sega via The Hamden Journal

For the true ending, make sure to focus on these three characters

You need to make sure to reach certain Confidant ranks with three specific characters by specific dates in order to get to the game’s “true ending,” which is the most complete version. Make sure to spend time with Takuto Maruki (Councillor), Goro Akechi (Justice), and Kasumi Yoshizawa (Faith) by mid-November.

Diversify your personas and don’t be afraid to fuse them

You should have enough Personas to cover a variety of different elements, especially ones that your party members do not have. Since you can swap your Persona once per turn, you can exploit enemy weaknesses easily.

That being said, you should also be fusing your Personas as you level up rather than using the same ones forever. Once a Persona has no more new skills to learn, that’s typically a sign that you should fuse it into a stronger one.

Don’t forget to register your personas after leveling them

All the Personas you collect are automatically added to a compendium where you can re-summon them for a fee. However, the compendium won’t retroactively keep up with your leveling, so if you want to get rid of a Persona that you’ve been using and resummon it later, you should register it to the compendium in the Velvet Room first. It doesn’t cost anything to register, so you should make a habit of doing this before you ditch or fuse your Personas.

Image: Atlus/Sega via The Hamden Journal

Make the most of your time in palaces and Mementos

Once you leave a palace or Mementos, you can’t do anything else for the rest of the night (unless you max out Kawakami’s Confidant rank). To avoid wasting a day, make sure not to enter either of these places until you’re fully ready to explore. This means that you have your Mementos requests in order, healing items stocked up, and whatever else you may need before fighting a ton of bad guys, as you shouldn’t leave until you’re completely done.

Keep your eyes out for special weather conditions

Weather affects many things in game, such as stat gains, things you can buy from shops, and shadows in Mementos. Rainy nights will allow you to get more charm from the bathhouse or knowledge from studying in Leblanc or the diner.

Special weather conditions are great for Mementos, as certain weather types will debuff shadows. For example, if there’s a “pollen warning,” then shadows in Mementos will be more lethargic and tired.

Don’t stress about completing everything

There is technically time to do everything, but you’ll need to follow a pretty rigorous and perfected schedule in order to do so. Doing this can be a slog, so if this is your first playthrough of Persona 5 (in any form), we recommend doing what you want and taking it at your own pace.