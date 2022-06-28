Persona 5 and Nier: Automata are coming to the Switch

The Nintendo Switch is getting some big-name roleplaying games. At a Nintendo Direct Mini today, Nintendo revealed that Persona 5 Royal (along with its predecessors Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden) will be coming to the Switch. Persona 5 is launching on October 21st and will be preceded by Nier: Automata on October 6th. Both are seminal RPGs that originally launched in 2017; you can check out our original reviews of P5 and Automata. (Nintendo says to expect more details on Persona 3 and 4 “soon.”)

The announcements were the highlights of today’s event, but there were a handful of other notable reveals and updates as well. Here’s what you may have missed:

Games and demos out today

As per usual, Nintendo didn’t just announce new games; it also launched a few. The Portal: Companion Collection — which bundles together both games in the series — will be available later today as will the RPG Little Noah: Scion of Paradise. The Switch eShop will also be getting a demo for the remake of cult classic Live A Live; save data from the demo will also carry over to the full game, which launches on July 22nd.

Return to Monkey Island is coming to the Switch

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Ron Gilbert’s return to the Monkey Island series. But at least one platform has been announced, as Return to Monkey Island will be coming to the Switch when the game launches later this year. Nintendo says it will be available “first for consoles” on the Switch. For more on the sequel, check out our interview with Gilbert and Dave Grossman.

The new Mario + Rabbids has a release date

It’s been a while since we heard much on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the sequel to a surprisingly great strategy game from 2017. Today, Ubisoft showed off a new trailer for the game and also revealed that it will be launching on the Switch on October 20th.

A new Dragon Quest spinoff is on the way

The long-running Dragon Quest series has plenty of spinoffs, and yet another was revealed today. It’s called Dragon Quest Treasures, and it appears to switch up the roleplaying formula by letting players team up with monsters. It’s launching on December 9th.

A new life sim from Square Enix

This new title from Square Enix looks like it mashes up the developer’s iconic fantasy RPG style with a life sim that’s similar to Animal Crossing. It also has the most Square Enix name possible in Harvestella. It’s slated to hit the Switch on November 4th.

Disney’s Dreamlight Valley has a Switch release date

Another Animal Crossing-style game, Dreamlight Valley, is coming to a large number of platforms, and Nintendo has confirmed that an early access version for the Switch will be launching on September 6th.

Another Capcom retro collection

Capcom loves to re-release its back catalog titles; most recently, the company launched the multiplatform collection with the creatively named Capcom Fighting Collection. Up next is Mega Man. The Mega Man Battle Network League collection bundles together 10 games from the tactical RPG series and is expected to launch in 2023.