Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable hit Xbox Series X, Switch, PS5, and PC in January

The Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable re-releases are scheduled to launch on January 19th, 2023, Persona developer Atlus announced on Twitter . The two JRPGs will arrive on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PS5 (via backward compatibility).

While Atlus didn’t set a release date for the two former titles at the time, it did confirm that Persona 5 Royal is arriving on Xbox, Switch, PS5, and Switch on October 21st, marking the first time a Persona game’s coming to a non-PlayStation console.

Both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are remastered versions of their original counterparts, launching for the PSP in 2009 and PS Vita in 2012, respectively. Atlus released Persona 5 Royal in 2020, which we called “the definitive version of an already brilliant RPG” in our review. You can’t preorder either game on newer platforms right now, but Persona 5 Royal is currently available for preorder in both physical and digital copies.