Persona 3 Portable classroom answers — all questions and solutions

Persona games are masters at making us appreciate the mundane, mostly because every simple activity is an opportunity to improve yourself. Not just metaphorically, either. Much like other Persona games, Persona 3 Portable will test your knowledge to answer questions in the classroom, and on midterm and final exam questions throughout the school year. While some of these questions are easy if you’ve been following along in the lecture, some require a bit more outside knowledge. Our Persona 3 classroom answer guide will help you pick the correct responses from April to January.

Getting each question right increases your Charm — even if you’re telling Junpei the right answer. Doing well on the midterms and final exams means Mitsuru, your team’s de facto academic scold, will give you a special reward.

In chronological order, here are the classroom answers for Persona 3 Portable, which have not changed with its Steam, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation, and Switch ports. If you’re looking for guides for the Persona 4 Golden classroom answers, the Persona 5 classroom answers, or the Persona 5 Royal classroom answers, we have those as well.

April classroom answers

4/8

Q: Who did I say was my favorite author?

A: Utsobu Kubota

4/20

Q: What was the style of houses in the Jomson period called?

A: Mud huts

4/27

Q: Do you know when numbers were invented?

A: 6,000 years ago.

Image: Atlus via The Hamden Journal

May classroom answers

5/6

Q: What do you call water without much calcium and magnesium?

A: Soft water.

5/13

Q: How fast would you say the Earth rotates near the equator?

A: 1,700 km/ph

5/15

Q: One of the items on the menu for the family is “pan.” How would you translate this to English?

A: Bread

May Mid-term exams

5/19

Q: How would you translate “pan” in English?

A: Bread

5/20

Q: How fast does the Earth rotate near the equator?

A: Faster than sound.

5/21

Q: What’s the name for water high in calcium and magnesium?

A: Hard water

5/22

Q: Where is the Kitora Tomb located?

A: Nara

June classroom answers

6/15

Q: Fill in the blank with the appropriate conjunction: “It rained all last week, ____ it’ll rain again today.”

A: And

6/17

Q: What formed the origins of magic?

A: Shamanism

6/22

Q: Which of these is NOT known as a “devilfish”?

A: Jellyfish

6/25

Q: What form of natural magic was used to look for water sources?

A: Dowsing

6/29

Q: Which way does the swirl go in the northern hemisphere?

A: It can go either way.

July classroom answers

7/3

Q: How am I supposed to know about someone who lived that long ago? Wh-What do I say, [protagonist name]?

A: The Global Heritage Pavilion

Image: Atlus via The Hamden Journal

7/8

Q: Which of these phrases is incorrect? (and is example of a comma splice)

A: “I’ve failed, it’s over now.”

7/9

Q: What law served as a foundation of the development of feudalism?

A: The Konden Eizen Shizaihou

7/10

Q: What is the mystical study of Jewish texts?

A: Kabbalah

7/11

Q: What title did Taira No Masakado claim for himself?

A: The Imperial Prince

First semester final exam

7/14

Q: What is the form of natural magic used to find water sources?

A: Dowsing

7/15

Q: Some Europeans call this creature “devilfish” and refuse to eat it.

A: Octopus

7/16

Q: Who established the Kamakura Shogunate?

A: Minamoto No Yoritomo

7/17

Q: Which is an example of a comma splice?

A: “I went, I learned.”

Image: Atlus via The Hamden Journal

September classroom answers

9/1

Q: What do you call the phenomenon when electrical resistance is zero?

A: Superconductivity

9/10

Q: What do we say after we eat?

A: Gochisou-sama

9/11

Q: What book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance?

A: The Hermetica

9/14

Q: Which of these is NOT one of Japan’s prohibitions on nuclear weapons?

A: Can’t let others produce.

9/26

Q: What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology?

A: The Tetractys.

October classroom answers

10/7

Q: Do you know why a matador’s capote is red?

A: To excite the audience.

Second semester midterms

10/13

Q: What is the number one source of stress for women?

A: Husbands

10/14

Q: Who founded numerology?

A: Moses

Note: The actual correct answer is Pythagrius, but the game’s correct answer is Moses.

10/15

Q: What is superconductiviy?

A: Zero electric resistance

10/16

Q: The Ohnin War was one of the two incidents that triggered the Sengoku era. Which was the other?

A: Coup of Meiou

October continued

10/19

Q: How many calendar patterns are there?

A: Fourteen

10/22

Q: Natto comes from soybeans, too, but how is it made?

A: By fermenting them

10/23

Q: Who is the founder of Theosophy, which gave rise to many magical societies?

A: Madam Blavatsky

10/26

Q: But which one of these things is NOT Arabic?

A: Wristwatch

10/29

Q: One type of acid’s function is to break lactic acid into glucose and galactose. What is that enzyme called?

A: Lactase

November classroom answers

11/7

Q: As Sei Shounagon once said, “fuyu wa tsutomete…” I’m sure you know what that means, [protagonist name.]

A: Winter mornings are pleasant.

11/12

Q: What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today?

A: The Upanishads

11/30

Q: They used white makeup, plucked their eyebrows in favor of drawn-on ones, and colored their teeth with limonite. But do you think the men did these things?

A: They did both

December classroom answers

12/7

Q: Which allotrope is formed by three oxygen atoms.

A: Ozone

12/11

Q: Did you hear what she said, [protagonist name]? Do you know the answer?

A: Cacti

Image: Atlus via The Hamden Journal

December Exams

12/14

Q: What year did the battle of Dan-no-ura begin?

A: 1185

12/15

Q: Which element is found in the ozone?

A: Oxygen

12/16

Q: Which rule relates to the Lorentz Force?

A: Left-hand rule

12/17

Q: Translate the following: “Fuyu wa tsutomete.”

A: Winter mornings are pleasant.

12/18

Q: Which plural is formed correctly?

A: Cacti

December continued

12/21

Q: What sorcery was Himiko said to have used?

A: Kido.

12/22

Q: What is the feeling of happiness in a near-death experience called?

A: Euphoria.

January classroom answers

1/8

Q: Of the three phrases I’ve written on the blackboard, tell me… which one is correct?-

A: It’s wrong.

1/18

Q: I mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea; who was the other?

A: Circe.