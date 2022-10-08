‘Persona 3 Portable’ and ‘Persona 4 Golden’ arrive on Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation and Switch this January

Atlus surprised gaming fans this past summer when it shared that it would release its beloved Persona series on . It then followed that announcement with the news that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal would make their way to other modern platforms as well.

At the time, the company said P5R would be the first of the three games to arrive, with the two older titles to follow in 2023. On Saturday, ahead of Persona 5 Royal’s October 21st release on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Xbox Game Pass, Atlus announced that it would release Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden to additional platforms on January 19th, 2023. For the former, that means PlayStation 4 (and PS5 through backward compatibility), Nintendo Switch, Steam and Xbox Game Pass. For the latter, it’s those same platforms minus Steam where P4G has been available since 2020.

The expanded availability means a lot more people will have the chance to experience the Persona series. Before Atlus announced it was bringing the franchise to more platforms you had to out of your way to play the older titles. For instance, before its 2020 Steam release, Persona 4 Golden was only available on PlayStation Vita. For P3P, meanwhile, your options were either PlayStation Portable or, more likely, PS Vita through backward compatibility.