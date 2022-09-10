Percy Jackson trailer: Disney Plus show reimagines a hero

We finally have our first look at Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson series. The kind-of reboot’s first look debuted during the Disney Plus presentation at Disney’s D23 2022 expo. The presentation included a segment with the three leads of the series who got the chance to take the stage and introduce the first look at the series. Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to arrive on streaming “soon.”

The very short teaser trailer opens with some narration from Percy himself, played by The Adam Project’s Walker Scolbell, where he explains why being a Half-Blood, the child of a human parent and a Greek God, is dangerous. During his explanation we see a brief glimpse of Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries) and some of the camp’s other attendees, as well as the cabins that house the children of each god.

Image: Disney

The Percy Jackson series was announced in May 2020 — much to the vindication of fans everywhere, who were less than impressed with the 2010 film adaptation and its sequel. Author Rick Riordan was among the peeved; over the years he has spoken about his dislike of the movie, particularly how 20th Century aged up the characters and deviated from the plot. By his own reports, this time around, he is heavily involved in all steps of the project.

The original series spanned five books and focused on demigod Percy Jackson’s adventures with Annabeth Chase, the determined daughter of Athena, and satyr Grover. A sequel series blended elements of Roman mythology into the world, with various spinoff series focusing on Egyptian and Norse mythologies.

Scobell leads the cast as Percy, with Empire’s Leah Sava Jeffries and Spin’s Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth and Grover. The adult cast includes Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Glynn Turman as Chiron, and Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson. Filming on Percy Jackson and the Olympians began earlier this year.