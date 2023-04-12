Penguin teaser: Gotham has a new king

Though the Batman himself doesn’t make an appearance in The Penguin’s new teaser revealed today during the official unveiling of Max, it’s clear from all the back alley dealings and shootouts that Cobblepot’s getting into that Gotham’s as seedy as ever and still a hotbed for criminal activity. Because of all the chaos, it seems very much like Gotham’s in one of its more lawless phases, where even the city’s worst villains live in a constant state of fear that they won’t live to see the next day. But in that chaos, Penguin seems to sense an opportunity to secure true greatness for himself.