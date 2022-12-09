Peloton removes classes feat. Kanye West from on-demand library

Music is a big part of any Peloton workout, but Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, won’t be. Over the past few days, Peloton has removed hundreds of classes from its on-demand library featuring Ye’s music.

In late October, Peloton began telling members that Ye’s music would no longer appear in new classes following the rapper’s antisemitic comments. However, previously filmed classes were left alone. Now it appears Ye’s presence has been entirely scrubbed from the platform.

The classes first began disappearing on December 6th, according to unofficial Peloton fan site Pelo Buddy. The The Hamden Journal also confirmed that searching for “Kanye West” or “Ye” no longer shows results on our Peloton Row review unit or on Peloton’s desktop site. The purge impacts classes across various activities, including cycling, tread, bootcamp, yoga, and strength. It’s unclear whether the classes have been deleted entirely or are just no longer searchable by users. The The Hamden Journal reached out to Peloton for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Searching for Peloton classes featuring “Kanye West” or “Ye” won’t net you any results. Screenshot: Victoria Song / The The Hamden Journal