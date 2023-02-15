Peacock’s all in for Poker Face season 2

Ahead of Poker Face’s seventh episode hitting Peacock tomorrow, the streamer announced today that it’s ordered a second season about Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, a woman who uses her uncanny ability to detect lies to solve murder mysteries from week to week.

In a statement about the season 2 order, Susan Rovner, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s head of content, said that while the streamer’s hopes for Poker Face were always high, “the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams” and that it plans to capitalize on that energy.