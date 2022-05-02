Peacock will start streaming Lionsgate movies like ‘John Wick 4’ in 2024

has signed a multiyear deal to stream movies, starting in 2024. The agreement starts with the studio’s 2022 slate and the first film that will reach Peacock as part of the deal is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which stars Nicolas Cage.

Other Lionsgate movies that will eventually end up on Peacock for an exclusive streaming period include John Wick: Chapter 4, and Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The deal also covers Expendables 4 (or, ugh, Expend4bles), Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and White Bird: A Wonder Story.

Peacock won’t be the first to get its hands on these films, however, as they’ll ping pong between various platforms in the coming years. They’ll initially stream on Starz, and then for a while they’ll be available to

Also on Monday, Peacock announced that three movies from its NBCUniversal sibling Universal Pictures will debut as streaming exclusives in 2023. They include The Killer, John Woo’s remake of his own classic 1989 thriller. Also on the way are Praise This (which stars Chloe Bailey) and Shooting Stars, a LeBron James biopic covering his years as a high school basketball player.