Peacock gets the new Downton Abbey movie next week and a 24/7 channel

Peacock is bringing Downton Abbey: A New Era to its streaming service on June 24th. The film, which was released on May 20th, will exclusively stream on the platform following its departure from theaters.

New Era is the sequel to the 2019 Downton Abbey film (which Peacock currently owns the rights to stream as well) and the original series. It centers around the Crawleys and staff as part of the family embarks on a journey to a villa in France, while the others greet a movie crew that arrives at the estate. If you’re a fan of Singing in the Rain, you’ll probably have a good time.

To celebrate the film’s arrival (and to help fans catch up before the film’s arrival), Peacock also added a 24/7 channel that will just air seasons 1 through 6 nonstop. While you might not want to miss a second and watch on-demand, this way will be useful if you just want to have something on in the background or are trying to watch with friends far away. It’s also handy if you have selection fatigue and know you want to watch a show but don’t want to choose a specific episode. This also isn’t the first show to get the 24/7 treatment. The Office also has a 24/7 channel.

And as with The Office, you can watch the show on-demand, too, as the service launched with Downton Abbey in 2020. Amazon Prime also owns the rights to stream the series right now, but to many fans’ disappointment, Downton Abbey left Netflix last month after just one year on the service.

Last year, the NBC-owned Peacock announced that it would start streaming NBCUniversal movies 45 days after they hit theaters throughout 2022. Downton Abbey: A New Era is included, along with The 355 (which has already made its way to the platform) and the upcoming Halloween Ends. Some big-name films from Universal aren’t part of this arrangement, with Jurassic World: Dominion expected to arrive on Peacock in October instead of right after its debut in theaters.

Disclosure: Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, is also an investor in The Hamden Journal, The The Hamden Journal’s parent company.