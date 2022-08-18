PC Game Pass just added classic Wolfenstein, Quake, and Elder Scrolls games

PC Game Pass subscribers can now enjoy a generous group of retro titles from id Software and Bethesda. As of Thursday, PC Game Pass subscribers have access to retro classics from franchise favorites Wolfenstein, Elder Scrolls, and Quake.

The Game Pass additions are basically a crash course in classic first-person shooters and role-playing games. The full list of games is:

Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Quake 4

Wolfenstein 3D

An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

Microsoft also announced that it will be offering a selection of related games for free. Here’s the list:

The Elder Scrolls: Arena

The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall

Quake Champions

If this gets you in the mood for classic first-person shooters, you can also grab Doom 64 on the Epic Games Store for free. And if retro games aren’t your thing, Bethesda is hosting a giant sale for QuakeCon that will allow you to get excellent titles like Deathloop, Doom, and Dishonored at deep discounts.