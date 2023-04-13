PBS has also quit Twitter over its ‘government-funded media’ label

isn’t the only public broadcaster to after Twitter applied a to its account. has halted its use of the platform too. The organization hasn’t posted on its Twitter account since April 8th.

Both PBS and NPR claim the label, which doesn’t represent them accurately. Twitter previously reserved such labels for state-run outlets like China’s Xinhua News Agency and RT and Sputnik.

“PBS stopped tweeting from our account when we learned of the change and we have no plans to resume at this time,” a PBS spokesperson told . “We are continuing to monitor the ever-changing situation closely.”

Federal funding accounts for around 15 percent of public television system revenue, . The biggest chunk of revenue, 31 percent, comes from donations from individuals. NPR, meanwhile, says federal funding makes up less than one percent of its average annual budget. The broadcaster says it stopped using Twitter in large part to protect its credibility, suggesting the label implies that the government has editorial influence over it. NPR says it’s “a private, nonprofit company with editorial independence.”

Twitter also applied the label to the BBC’s account. That organization also pushed back against the “government-funded media” descriptor. Following an interview that a BBC reporter conducted with Twitter owner Elon Musk this week, the company updated the label to read “publicly funded media,” a more accurate description of the broadcaster’s license fee-based budget.