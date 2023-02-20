Paul Pierce fined $1.4 million for unlawful Emax crypto promotions

Former NBA champion Paul Pierce has agreed to pay over $1.4 million in penalties after unlawfully promoting the EthereumMax (EMAX) cryptocurrency to his Twitter audience. In a statement published on Friday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against the former Boston Celtics player — nicknamed ‘The Truth’ — for making “false and misleading” statements about EMAX and failing to disclose that he was paid more than $244,000 worth of EMAX tokens to promote the cryptocurrency to his social media following.

In one example of his illicit activity, the commission claims that Pierce tweeted a misleading screenshot of an account displaying significant EMAX holdings and profits without disclosing that the image did not represent his own personal holdings. Pierce agreed to pay the settlement “without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings,” according to the SEC commission, and has additionally agreed to not promote any crypto assets for three years.