Paramount+ renews ‘Halo’ TV series before it even debuts

Paramount+’s live-action Halo adaptation has yet to debut, but that’s not stopping the streamer from renewing the series ahead of its . On Tuesday, ViacomCBS announced it will work with 343 Industries, Showtime and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television to produce a second season of the show. David Wiener, known for his work on Homecoming, The Killing and Brave New World, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the sophomore season.

At the moment, those are the only details ViacomCBS has shared. The company didn’t say anything about a potential release date. “This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers,” said David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals at Paramount+.

The early renewal of a promising series isn’t that unusual for a streaming service like Paramount+. We saw Apple employ a similar strategy in the early days of TV+ with to ensure there was a steady stream of original content making its way to the service. More than ever, the streaming market is highly competitive and companies like ViacomCBS see exclusive shows and movies as an important tool in attracting and retaining subscribers.