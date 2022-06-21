Paramount Plus plans 150 international originals by 2025

Paramount “plans to commission” 150 international originals for its Paramount Plus streaming service by 2025, according to a press release. The company revealed details about seven of the originals on Tuesday, including content from Germany, Italy, France, and Mexico.

With this major investment, Paramount is likely aiming to see the kind of traction other platforms have gotten from their own international originals. Netflix’s Squid Game is perhaps the most successful, becoming the streaming service’s biggest-ever series at launch, but its French thriller Lupin has been a hit as well. If you’re an Apple TV Plus subscriber, I’d highly recommend Pachinko, a drama about a Korean immigrant family that Apple recently renewed for a second season.

The announcement also arrives just ahead of Paramount Plus’ expansion to the UK and Ireland, where it will be available starting tomorrow, June 22nd. The service launched in South Korea this month in a partnership with Korean entertainment company CJ ENM, will be available in Italy in September, is coming to Austria, France, Germany, and Switzerland in December, and will launch in India in 2023.