Paramount Plus is offering half-off annual plans and a free Fire Stick

We may still be picking ourselves up from the Prime Day hangover, but don’t fret, we’ve gotten some rest, fresh pots of coffee, and more deals. For example, you can get half off an annual subscription to Paramount Plus along with a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite streaming dongle. This deal makes the 12-month Essential ad-supported plan just $24.99 (normally $49.99) and the Premium mostly ad-free plan $49.99 (normally $99.99). Plus, you get that Fire TV Stick Lite, capable of streaming up to 1080p, which is a value of $29.99.

This promo is based around the UEFA Champions League, which is in the midst of its group stages right now, and a one-year subscription would cover you well beyond the scheduled June 10th final in 2023. But if you’re not a soccer fan, you can also access a variety of exclusive streaming shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo, and The Good Fight. There are also more live sports to stream, like NFL games on CBS, and opting for the Premium plan even gets you your local CBS station. This offer runs until November 3rd, so you have time to think it over, though the availability of free Fire Sticks is “while supplies last.”

$ 24.99 Paramount Plus is offering a half-off promo for new and returning subscribers who sign up for an annual plan and including a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. This offer ends November 3rd, and you can cancel anytime to prevent the plan from auto-renewing after the 12 months are up.

Another fresh new deal before we get to some Prime Day holdouts is Best Buy’s one-day sale on a bang-for-your-buck Hisense TV. You can get the 65-inch Hisense U6H Quantum ULED 4K TV for just $499.99. This $300 discount offers a fair value since the U6H offers HDR, Dolby Atmos support, and the convenience of a Google TV-connected interface for your favorite streaming apps. The big caveat here is that the panel is only 60Hz, though that may be fine if you don’t play many games. Also, if you’re a movie buff, you might get a kick out of the U6H’s “Filmmaker Mode.” It’s a one-button setting to turn off all overly aggressive post-processing, like motion smoothing, to show movies how they were meant to be seen.

$ 499.99 The latest Hisense 4K TVs reportedly boast excellent value for image quality and Google Play, giving you access to a wide selection of streaming apps. They also support Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus.

Now, if you have some FOMO about Prime Day sales you missed out on this week, we’ve got some that are still alive and well. First, the Vizio Elevate soundbar is still on sale for its Prime Early Access Sale price of $664.05 (exclusive to Prime members). That discount of about $336 is the lowest price ever for this high-end sound setup, which has unique rotating speakers to make a more directional sound. If you don’t have Prime, you can also get it at Best Buy for $699.99.

This setup with a 48-inch soundbar, two satellite speakers, and an eight-inch wireless subwoofer may not be the cheapest setup compared to your everyday soundbar, but it’s a truer surround than simpler Dolby Atmos setups. Plus, this sale makes it much more appealing than the $1,000 price it first launched at.

$ 664.05 Vizio’s Elevate is a high-end soundbar with unique rotating side speakers that turn upward when playing surround sound audio.

Govee’s colorful and fun DreamView G1 Pro monitor light is on sale for just $89.99 at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon for a 50 percent discount. This is another all-time low price we first saw during Prime Day that’s stuck with us for now. The G1 Pro uses a camera mounted to the top of your monitor to mimic the on-screen colors with its flexible rear-mounted LED strip and flanking light towers. This spreads colorful light all over your wall and desk, creating quite an immersive setup. Frankly, I like how this lighting accessory takes the “let’s RGB all the things” aesthetic and puts it to work by extending the feel of the game you’re playing. The crimson glow of Elden Ring’s Caelid is even more hauntingly beautiful when you’re bathed in matching red light.

The installation for one of these may seem daunting, but I can tell you from personal experience that it’s fairly easy. Plus, Govee recently revised their adhesive monitor mounts for a tighter fit of the LED strip. Read our review.

$ 89.99 This camera-powered dynamic LED kit matches the colors being displayed on your screen while gaming and offers four preset game-match modes that can deliver various effects.

The Beats Fit Pro remain one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds, especially if you’re the type to go running or do rigorous fitness activities — and they’re still on sale for their Prime Day price of $159.95 ($40 off) at Amazon and Walmart or $159.99 at Best Buy. What makes these Beats so good is that they have AirPods Pro-rivaling audio quality, the conveniences of Apple’s fast pairing with iPhones, and they fit snugly for the optimal feel. They also have good noise cancellation and come in a few fun colors. The only major downside to them is their chunky case does not support wireless charging, though at least it’s USB-C.

Also, if you dig nude accessories, the Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian editions are on sale for $179.95 ($20 off) at Amazon. That may not be as nice of a deal, but sadly, you have to pay the celebrity tax if you want your earbuds to match your skin tone.

$ 159.95 Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run.

$ 179.95 The celebrity take on the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds come in neutral colors (moon, dune, and earth) to match or contrast skin tones.

It’s Friday, folks. Here are a few more deals for good measure.