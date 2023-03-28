Paramount Plus has renewed Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Deadline reports that, ahead of their upcoming returns this summer, Star Trek: Lower Decks has been renewed for a fifth season of animated adventures, while Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be coming back for a third season at some point in the future. Both series received orders for 10 episodes. The renewal orders come just days after the streamer announced that Star Trek: Discovery will end with its fifth season, and at a time when Trek fans have been very seriously rallying around the idea of a Picard spin-off.