Paper Girls on Amazon Prime has hints of Stranger Things

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video released a teaser trailer for an upcoming show called Paper Girls, and it looks like it has a rabbit hole full of tantalizing time-space mysteries. The show stars four newspaper delivery girls: Erin (Riley Lai Nelet), Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), Mac Coyle (Sofia Rosinky), and KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza.) Their mundane job crosses over with the fantastical when they accidentally stumble into a time travel war, warping them between 1988 and the future of 2019.

We get to see some ominous purple skies, the girls fleeing through a tunnel with explosions, and some dramatic bike rides. The series looks like it’ll have a lot of appeal to Stranger Things fans, as it has the same adventurous spirit mixed with unsettling cosmic elements. Things get even more interesting when the girls encounter an older version of Erin, portrayed by Ali Wong.

It looks as though we’ll likely see more than just one adult version of the cast, and there’s room for lots of complexity between the two time periods. Here’s the premise according to Amazon:

It’s the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019. When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future.

Eight episodes of Paper Girls will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 29.