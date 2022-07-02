Pandemic-related manufacturing shutdowns catch up with Tesla

Tesla produced 258,580 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, the automaker on Saturday. While that’s a 25 percent year-on-year increase from the number of cars it made during Q2 2021, it’s also fewer vehicles than the company produced at the start of the year amid an “.” In the first three months of 2022, the company manufactured 305,407 cars, meaning production volume declined by 15 percent from the previous quarter.

As a result, Tesla also delivered fewer vehicles in the past three months than it did at the start of the year. Deliveries declined by nearly 18 percent between Q1 and Q2 2022 to 254,695. The setback marks the first time in two years that Tesla’s deliveries have fall quarter over quarter.

The company saw production slowed by ongoing component shortages that affected the entire auto industry. Tesla was also forced to stop work at its critical Shanghai Gigafactory multiple times in due to the strict COVID-19 lockdowns that hit China’s most populous city.

If there’s a silver lining for Tesla, it’s that the company would appear well-positioned to bounce back next quarter. , the company said it achieved its highest monthly vehicle production volume in June. We’ll know more about Tesla’s outlook when the company shares its full Q2 2022 results on July 20th.