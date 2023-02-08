Owen Wilson channels his inner Bob Ross in the first trailer for Paint

First, Daniel Radcliffe took on the role of Weird Al. Now, Owen Wilson is doing the same for Bob Ross — kind of. The first trailer for Paint shows Wilson playing a very Bob Ross-like character, right down to the large hair and calming asides. But the movie is technically about a fictionalized version of Ross, named Carl Nargle. The film follows Nargle’s rise to become the No. 1 cable access painter in Vermont before being faced with a young rival who threatens his place.
Paint looks, naturally, goofy as hell. It channels a lot of the same ridiculous energy as Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, but it’s a bit less manic, as is befitting the calming paintings of happy little trees. The movie is helmed by director Brit McAdams, and in addition to Wilson, stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renée, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root, and Lucy Freyer. It’s due to hit theaters on April 7th.
In the meantime, enjoy this relaxing poster: