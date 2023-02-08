Owen Wilson channels his inner Bob Ross in the first trailer for Paint

First, Daniel Radcliffe took on the role of Weird Al. Now, Owen Wilson is doing the same for Bob Ross — kind of. The first trailer for Paint shows Wilson playing a very Bob Ross-like character, right down to the large hair and calming asides. But the movie is technically about a fictionalized version of Ross, named Carl Nargle. The film follows Nargle’s rise to become the No. 1 cable access painter in Vermont before being faced with a young rival who threatens his place.