Overwatch now lets you merge accounts to prepare for Overwatch 2 launch

When Overwatch 2 launches in October, Blizzard’s hero shooter will include cross-play and cross-progression across all of its platforms. Starting Tuesday, current Overwatch players can merge their accounts across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Windows PC, and Xbox, bringing their cosmetics, credits, and gameplay statistics together in a unified account.

In an extensive FAQ, Blizzard breaks down what’s required to merge multiple Overwatch accounts — you’ll need a Battle.net account, of course, a requirement for cross-play in Overwatch since 2021 — and how things like in-game credits, Overwatch League tokens, achievements, and competitive and skill ratings will be handled. In short, for most things, they’ll all add up or you’ll get the highest number associated with a particular statistic.

There are a few catches, though. Players can only merge one account per platform, meaning that if you have multiple accounts on PC or multiple on one console, you’ll have to chose which one to merge with your unified Battle.net account. Also, Overwatch League tokens purchased on Nintendo Switch will not be merged into a unified account and will remain on that platform.

Blizzard’s full FAQ has the nitty-gritty details, but much of it seems straightforward, and something Overwatch players should do in advance of Overwatch 2’s “early access” release on Oct. 4.