Overwatch 2’s Sojourn showcased in Blizzard’s latest lore origins short

Overwatch 2 is well into production, and Blizzard has released a new origin short for the game’s first new character: Sojourn, a former Overwatch captain who is equipped with powerful cybernetic augmentations and a mean railgun. Players have known that Sojourn will arrive with Overwatch 2 since she was announced at BlizzConline in February 2021, but we get to see a little more of her personality and past in this trailer.

Sojourn worked with Jack Morrison, aka Soldier: 76, during the Omnic War, and the two of them worked well together. From there, she joined Overwatch and worked to help keep other agents safe. We also get to see the progression of her cybernetic upgrades, including a new pair of bright blue robotic peepers.

Sojourn has been a lore figure in the Overwatch universe for some time now. She appeared in Ana’s origins short back in 2016, albeit briefly in a photograph of the past, and in the “Recall” cinematic in Winston’s terminal. Sojourn was also the guide for players through the Storm Rising Archives event in her capacity as an Overwatch captain. She doesn’t appear in the Overwatch 2 Zero Hour announcement cinematic, though, and her narration in the origin short makes it sound like she might be on another path.

More players will be able to give Sojourn a shot when the Overwatch 2 PvP beta goes live in late April. They will also be able to try out other new hero reworks, like Bastion, who now has a time limit on his powerful turret form. (Also, he has a hat now.) The PvE campaigns of Overwatch 2 do not yet have a release date; they were “decoupled” from the PvP updates to the game.