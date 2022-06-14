Overwatch 2’s next beta kicks off on June 28th, and it’s coming to PlayStation and Xbox

Blizzard is hosting another Overwatch 2 beta later this month ahead of the game’s newly announced October early access release date. The new beta begins June 28th, and it will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

You’ll be able to sign up for the beta beginning June 16th, and that same day, Blizzard plans to share more details about what you can expect in it. The company has already teased two tidbits: you’ll be able to play as the new hero Junker Queen, and there will be a new map to try out. An earlier closed beta kicked off in April, but it was limited to PCs.

On Sunday, Blizzard announced that the PVP part of Overwatch 2 is scheduled for release on October 4th and will be free to play, though it will be in early access to start. The game has been a long time coming — it was first announced in 2019. We still don’t know when the PVE aspect of the game, which Blizzard plans to release separately from PVP, might be released.