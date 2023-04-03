Overwatch 2’s new support hero Lifeweaver revealed by Blizzard

Overwatch 2’s next hero is Lifeweaver, a support-class character who will debut in season 4 of Blizzard Entertainment’s free-to-play shooter. Lifeweaver’s design incorporates lotus flowers; he appears to be holding one in his primary fire hand and wears mandala-style petals on his back. The character seems to be of Thai origin, based on his dress and the prang that appears behind him in an officially released screenshot. Also, he’s hot!

Lifeweaver will be the 37th hero on Overwatch 2’s roster, and the ninth support hero. Blizzard has pledged to fill out the support roster further with new hero additions in Overwatch 2, after the release of two tanks (Junker Queen and Ramattra) and one support character (Kiriko) since the game launched in October.

More details on Lifeweaver will be revealed Tuesday.

Season 4 of Overwatch 2 is expected to launch April 11. Lifeweaver will likely be released as part of the game’s next battle pass, as previous heroes have, and will not be immediately available to play in the game’s competitive modes.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.