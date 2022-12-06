Overwatch 2 season 2 patch buffs Doomfist, nerfs Kiriko and Sojourn

Alongside the launch of Overwatch 2’s second season, developer Blizzard Entertainment is rolling out a series of seasonal balance changes hoping to address gameplay issues from the game’s inaugural season. Some oft-requested nerfs and buffs are included in Tuesday’s patch, bringing much-needed boosts to Doomfist and Junker Queen, with decreases in overall power to heroes like Sojourn and Kiriko. Smaller tweaks are now live in Overwatch 2 for heroes like Bastion, Symmetra, Ana, and Mercy — who might just be a bit more capable in battle now.

There’s also a role-wide change for Damage heroes. Previously, all heroes in that category received a movement speed bonus, but as Blizzard points out in its patch notes, “While the additional movement speed was helpful indicator the passive was active, we saw change in speed negatively affecting the ability to aim precisely.” Damage heroes will instead get a reload speed bonus, boosted from 25% to 35%.

As for Doomfist, he’s getting a ton of tweaks designed to “increase his presence as a disruptive brawler-style tank.” A buff to his passive ability “will help him stay in the fight longer, especially when he’s hitting multiple enemies with his abilities,” Blizzard says.

Bastion’s ultimate is getting deadlier, while Kiriko’s is getting less powerful. Sojourn’s railgun is less of a point-and-kill weapon, while Mercy gets a bit more weapon proficiency. Here’s the full list of hero changes that arrived with Tuesday’s patch:

Doomfist

Rocket Punch

Impact damage range (minimum-maximum) increased from 15-30 to 25-50 damage

Wall slam damage range (minimum-maximum) reduced from 20-40 to 10-30 damage

Empowered Rocket Punch wall slam stun duration range reduced from 0.5-1 to 0.25-0.75 seconds

Non-Empowered Rocket Punch now stuns for the minimum 0.25 second duration on wall slam

Empowered Rocket Punch knockback radius reduced from 4 to 3 meters

Minimum time before cancel option becomes available reduced from 0.25 to 0.12 seconds

Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3 seconds

This has been in since his rework but was not mentioned

Power Block

Cooldown reduced from 8 to 7 seconds

Duration increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds

Minimum damage mitigated required to empower Rocket Punch reduced from 90 to 80 damage

Meteor Strike

Now empowers Rocket Punch on landing

Enemy slow duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds

‘The Best Defense…’ Passive

Maximum temporary health increased from 150 to 200 health

Temporary health gained per target hit with abilities increased from 30 to 40 health

Junker Queen

Torso and head hit volume size increased 12%

Rampage

Wound duration reduced from 5 to 4.5 seconds

Ultimate cost reduced by 10%

Commanding Shout

Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds

‘Adrenaline’ Passive

Adrenaline passive healing multiplier increased from 1 to 1.25x damage dealt by wounds

Bastion

Configuration Artillery

Delay before projectile drops reduced from 1 to 0.6 seconds

Explosion damage reduced from 300 to 250

No longer deals explosion damage to self

Minimum delay between placing shots reduced by 20%

Reconfigure

Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds

Sojourn

Railgun

Energy delay before draining reduced from 8 to 5 seconds

Secondary fire damage falloff starting range reduced from 70 to 40 meters

Secondary fire critical damage multiplier reduced from 2 to 1.5

Secondary fire damage now scales linearly with energy from 30 to 130 damage (1 energy converts to 1 damage added)

Primary fire damage per projectile increased from 9 to 10

Overclock energy charge rate increased by 20%

Symmetra

Photon Projector

Beam charge rate and decay rate increased by 20%

Primary fire ammo consumption rate increased from 7 to 10 per second

Primary fire gains ammo from damaging barriers again

Tracer

Pulse Pistols

Damage increased from 5 to 6

Ana

Sleep Dart

Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds

Kiriko

Arm hit volumes width reduced 15%

Added an auto-wall climb hero option

Kitsune Rush

Ultimate cost increased by 10%

Movement speed bonus reduced from 50 to 30%

Cooldown rate reduced from 3 to 2 times faster

Protection Suzu

Cast time reduced from 0.15 to 0.1 second

Kunai

Ammo increased from 12 to 15

Swift Step

Ability input can now be held to activate

Mercy

Weapon swap time reduced from 0.5 to 0.35 seconds

Caduceus Blaster