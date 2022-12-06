Overwatch 2 season 2 battle pass goes live: what’s included

Overwatch 2’s second season of content is live, bringing new tank hero Ramattra and new Escort map Shambali to Blizzard’s free-to-play hero shooter. Season 2 of Overwatch 2 also brings with it a new battle pass, with — just like season 1 — 80 tiers of unlockable goodies for players who pay for the premium version of the pass.

Season 2’s premium battle pass includes instant access to Ramattra — players leveling up through the free version of the pass will unlock him at level 45 — and the requisite 20% XP boost for the full season. The pass also includes epic and legendary-tier skins for characters like Soldier: 76, Symmetra, Ana, Echo, Tracer, and Ramattra. The ultimate unlock is Junker Queen’s Zeus mythic skin at tier 80.

Not included as part of the pass, much to the chagrin of Overwatch 2 players, is any of the game’s premium currency, Overwatch Coins. With the exception of Ramattra being available earlier to players of the free tier, Overwatch 2’s season 2 battle pass closely resembles the structure of season 1’s pass. It’s full of sprays, player icons, voice lines, emotes, highlight intros, weapon charms, and name cards, but players will have to complete weekly challenges if they want to earn coins to spend in Blizzard’s in-game shop.

Season 2’s Greek god theme is spread throughout the pass, but many of the cosmetics feel like holdovers from the Cyberpunk-themed season 1: Echo’s Daft Punk-esque Dance Machine skin and Symmetra’s Matrix-inspired Cobra Queen cosmetics would’ve fit right in there. Soldier’s Bug Hero skin is just another great Super Sentai reference, an homage to Kamen Rider.

Here’s a rundown of everything included in Overwatch 2’s season 2 battle pass. The season 2 premium battle pass costs $9.99, or 1,000 Overwatch Coins.

Overwatch 2 season 2 battle pass unlocks

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Tiers 1-10

Ramattra, Soldier: 76 Bug Hero legendary skin, Cerberus epic weapon charm

Cerberus player icon

Trident name card

Wrecking Ball “How high” voice line

Widowmaker Graceful Stroll emote

Widowmaker Poised victory pose

Soldier: 76 Bug Hero spray

Hanzo Unleashed highlight intro

Ana “Call me cyclops” voice line

Symmetra Cobra Queen epic skin

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Tiers 11-20

Botanist player icon

Bug Hero name card

Junkrat Gotcha highlight into

Tactical Kick spray

Lyre weapon charm

God of the Sea spray

Reaper Locked and Loaded victory pose

Moira “Divine fire” voice line

Bug Hero player icon

Ramattra Poseidon legendary skin

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Tiers 21-30

Queen Cobra player icon

Symmetra Bullet Barrier spray

Pegasus souvenir

Torbjorn Casual victory pose

Junker Queen “Smited or smitten” voice line

Sigma Stepping Stones emote

Tracer Extra! spray

Dance Machine name card

Sombra “Midas touch” voice line

Ana Botanist legendary skin

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Tiers 31-40

Dance Machine player icon

Pharah Hades spray

Doomfist Knuckles highlight intro

Kiriko “Make like Odysseus” voice line

Soldier: 76 Salute victory pose

Ana Botanist spray

Trident weapon charm

Zeus name card

Orisa “Scales and the sword” voice line

Echo Dance Machine skin

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Tiers 41-50

Street Urchin player icon

Camellia souvenir

Symmetra Queen Cobra spray

Cassidy Quick Break victory pose

Ramattra, Salt weapon charm

Junkrat “Grapes” voice line

Acropolis name card

Echo Dance Machine spray

Sigma “Man who enters Hell” voice line

Tracer Street Urchin legendary skin

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Tiers 51-60

Junker Queen Goddess of Thunder spray

Amphora player icon

Breaking News souvenir

Soldier: 76 “Shape up” voice line

Ramattra Trident emote

Tracer Street Urchin spray

Botanist name card

Tracer “Tracer-thon” voice line

Winston Victory Sign victory pose

Pharah Hades legendary skin

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Tiers 61-70

Poseidomari player icon

Ramattra “Justice is cruel” voice line

Cerberus name card

Olympus spray

Baptiste Area Sweep emote

Echo Groovin’ victory pose

Kiriko “Push a rock” voice line

Winged Helm souvenir

Plutomari player icon

Ramattra Primordial epic skin

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Tiers 71-80