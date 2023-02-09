Overwatch 2 players are using the game’s new map to spawn infinite fish

Overwatch fans are used to finding their own fun in quiet corners of the map or in the lobby. One of the most consistent parts of the first game was everyone in a waiting room rushing up to a toy basketball to try and sink it in a hoop, or going absolutely hog wild on a pile of books just to watch them scatter. Overwatch 2 is evidently no different, with players finding a way to spawn hundreds — perhaps thousands — of fish, and even crash the game beneath their weight.

The game’s newest season includes a new map, Antarctic Peninsula. There are little touches around the map, like friendly penguins, hidden snowmen, and an ice-fishing hole. If a player shoots into the hole, fish come jumping out. It’s a cute touch! Needless to say, players are already trying to find ways to maximize their fishing gains.

If you’re curious as to the mathematics behind the fish generation here — and who wouldn’t be, in this economy — YouTuber HeyItsCres created a tier list tracking which heroes generate the most fish and breaking down their attacks to fish ratio.

These paltry fish gains look absolutely anemic compared to the amount of fish that players are generating in custom and workshop modes. For instance, what if you had 23 Roadhogs all ulting the fish hole while Kiriko’s ult was active? Players have answered that question, and the answer is that it crashes the game. There is too much of a good thing here.

It doesn’t seem like players can crash this game in competitive modes, although characters like Roadhog can get a mighty storm of cod going.

It’s fascinating to observe as people see a cute Easter egg and immediately figure out how to use it to break the game. While you studied, these players mastered the secrets of infinite fish generation.