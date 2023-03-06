Overwatch 2 One-Punch Man crossover adds Genos Genji skin

On the eve of Overwatch 2’s crossover with anime and manga series One-Punch Man, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the third character coming to its hero shooter: the cyborg Genos. Overwatch’s own cyborg ninja Genji is cosplaying as Genos as part of the One-Punch Man collab, a pretty natural fit, as Blizzard explained it on Sony’s PlayStation Blog.

“The similarities between Genos’s and Genji’s backstories were certainly an inspiration,” Overwatch 2 associate director Aimee Dennett said. “They are both humans who were pushed to the brink of death, only to be rescued and transformed into cyborgs by doctors from their respective universes. We also liked the fact that both Genji and Genos have a strong relationship with their mentors. In fact, there was an idea that Zenyatta would make for an excellent Saitama given this relationship (he’s also bald!) but Doomfist was always the clear choice for us.”

Like Saitama Doomfist and Terrible Tornado Kiriko, Genji is canonically a fan of One-Punch Man and is cosplaying as the character — hence the hybridized look for Genos Genji. In addition to the legendary skin, Overwatch 2 will also add a Genos Genji spray. Pricing for the cosmetics were not announced.

Overwatch 2’s One-Punch Man crossover event runs March 7 to April 6.