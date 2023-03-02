Overwatch 2 One-Punch Man collab adds Kiriko as Terrible Tornado

Overwatch 2 is getting its first big crossover with the anime and manga One-Punch Man on March 7. Previously announced in February as part of season 3 of Overwatch 2, with the reveal of a Saitama-inspired skin for Doomfist, Blizzard Entertainment has now revealed the second skin coming as part of that collaboration: Kiriko, dressed as Terrible Tornado.

The legendary Terrible Tornado skin for Kiriko will be sold as part of a bundle that costs 2,100 Overwatch Coins; it also includes the Terribly Impressive Victory Pose (seen above) and the Terrible Tornado namecard, Blizzard revealed on Xbox Wire.

Overwatch art director Dion Rogers told Xbox Wire that the game’s approach to integrating One-Punch Man into its world is literal cosplay. “That’s our approach; that our heroes are basically aware of the anime and are fans too,” Rogers said. “And they’re cosplaying as the heroes. So when you see Doomfist wearing the Saitama outfit, he’s a fan too.”

Here’s another look at Terrible Tornado Kiriko, her pose, and namecard.

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s One-Punch Man collaboration will be available in game from March 7 until April 6. Blizzard said it will include multiple skins and a custom loading screen.

One-Punch Man is the Overwatch franchise’s second major external skin collaboration. Back in 2019, Blizzard and The Lego Group teamed up to bring a Lego-themed Bastion skin and in-game challenge to the original Overwatch.

Overwatch 2 season 3 kicked off Feb. 7, and is expected to run through mid-April. The season will include another special event, PachiMarchi, which starts March 21.