‘Overwatch 2’ is going free-to-play with early access starting on October 4th

Activision Blizzard isn’t owned by Microsoft just yet, but the publisher still had a presence at Sunday’s Xbox and Bethesda showcase. There was a trailer for Overwatch 2, along with some major news. The game will be free to play and early access will begin on October 4th. There should be at least one more beta before then, with more details to be announced at a reveal event on Thursday.

The clip showed a glimpse of a new hero that’s been part of the game’s lore for years, the Junker Queen. It seems likely that the character will be playable as part of the next beta. It appears they have a shotgun and a sort-of hammer, and that one of their abilities involves charging forward. With the sequel already having one new damage character in Sojourn, Junker Queen may be a tank character.

The trailer also included a glimpse of a new Zenyatta ability, which allows the omnic to knock back an enemy with a melee attack. Naturally, it invokes the movie 300, since you can kick an opponent into the Ilios well.

Given that Blizzard will move all current Overwatch players to Overwatch 2, the original game will be going free-to-play as well. It’s unclear whether the co-op player-vs-environment side of the sequel will be free too, or how Blizzard plans to monetize everything. Should the Microsoft deal go through, Overwatch 2 will surely be more than likely be included in Game Pass anyway.