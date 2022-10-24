Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 dates, skins, new co-op mode detailed

The first seasonal event for Overwatch 2, Halloween Terror, goes live Tuesday, bringing with it a new cooperative mission called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. That new four-player co-op offering appears to go beyond the wave-based gameplay of earlier iterations of Junkenstein’s Revenge in terms of its depth.

Based on a teaser trailer for Overwatch 2’s annual Halloween event, it appears that Ashe, Junker Queen, Kiriko, and Sojourn will go up against Sombra, Symmetra, Winston, and hordes of Zomnics in Wrath of the Bride. Wrath of the Bride will send players through much more of the Eichenwalde map, ultimately pitting them against a new creation — Junkenstein’s BOB, perhaps? Junkenstein modes from years past will also be back during the event, which runs from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8.

Halloween Terror 2022 also brings with a handful of new skins: Witch Kiriko and Executioner Junker Queen, at the very least. (The Cursed Captain Reaper legendary skin that Blizzard showed off earlier this month isn’t anywhere to be seen in the Halloween Terror trailer, despite its very clear ties to spooky season.) While those skins appear to be paid cosmetics — alongside a long list of returning skins from Halloween Terrors past — Blizzard also promises some rewards for playing: a weapon charm and some sprays.

And for players who don’t already have the Werewolf Winston skin from 2020, they can earn it by watching Overwatch 2 streamers on Twitch during the two-week event. Watching two hours of Overwatch 2 gameplay nets viewers a Werewolf Winston spray, while watching four unlocks the legendary skin.

While this year’s Halloween Terror may not be as robust as year’s past, it may offer a taste of the PvE components that Blizzard eventually plans to add to Overwatch 2. Whether that’s enough to make up for a smaller number of skins (which are now bought through in-game credits instead of unlocked via loot boxes) is something players will have to decide over the next two weeks.

Overwatch 2 is available now, as a free-to-play game, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.