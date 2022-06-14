Overwatch 2 beta starts in June and will include console players

Blizzard announced a start date for the Overwatch 2 beta on Tuesday. The beta will start on June 28 and will be available to both Windows PC and console players. Sign-ups and more details will come on Thursday, according to a tweet from the developers.

The Overwatch 2 beta will give interested players a chance to get their hands on the highly anticipated sequel to Blizzard’s competitive first-person shooter. According to Blizzard, players can expect to play a new map and try out its newest hero, Junker Queen. Previously, a limited number of players accessed the game through a PvP beta in April.

The announcement comes on the heels of loads of Overwatch 2 news. On Sunday, the developers announced that Overwatch 2 will be launched free-to-play, and also shared a deeper look at Junker Queen.

The game is currently in development for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It will be released in early access on October 4. Blizzard also says it plans to reveal more about Overwatch 2 during a stream on June 16.