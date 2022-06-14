Overwatch 2: all the news about the sequel to Blizzard’s hit hero shooter

Overwatch 2, the sequel to Activision Blizzard’s hit hero shooter Overwatch, is finally launching in October after first being announced in 2019. One major change is the shift to five-on-five matches in PVP, and Blizzard is also adding new characters, including Overwatch’s first Black female hero. The PVP multiplayer will be available in early access on October 4th and will be free to play. The PVE portion will be released at a later date.

Catch up on The The Hamden Journal’s coverage of the game right here.