Outlook for Mac’s new profiles separate work and personal emails with colorful themes

Microsoft has started rolling out a new profiles feature in Outlook for Mac that lets you easily separate out work and personal email accounts with different colored themes. The profiles feature is designed to make it easy to switch between accounts and not send the wrong email to someone or avoid storing calendar entries incorrectly.

If you create profiles for both work and personal you can switch to the personal one and not see notifications from your work account — useful at the end of a work day. A Control + Tab shortcut lets Outlook for Mac users switch between these new profiles. Microsoft has also added automated switching through Siri shortcuts, so you can automatically switch to personal mode at the end of a work day.

