OtterBox now offers $150 toward iPhone screen replacements

OtterBox is trying to differentiate itself from its rivals by offering up to $150 toward the repair of your iPhone screen if it breaks while using the Amplify or Alpha OtterBox screen protectors, the company said in a press release spotted by 9to5Mac. It’s available with the updated OtterBox Protection Program that also covers the case and screen protector, for a price bump of around $5 over the same product with Antimicrobial protection only.

“Our robust limited lifetime warranty program already covers your case and screen protector, and the OtterBox Protection Program extends that protection to your device screen as well,” said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke.

The extra protection is valid up to 12 months after purchase, and Otterbox promises that you can “easily activate and track coverage, and file a claim through the OtterProtect app.” The eligible Amplify and Alpha screen protectors with the coverage range from $40 to $55 — just choose the “Antimicrobial + OtterBox Protection Program” when checking out.

The insurance won’t cover the full cost of an iPhone screen replacement, but it’ll certainly make it less painful if you don’t have AppleCare. As far as I can see, there aren’t many other (if any), screen protectors with similar coverage, other than a few niche offerings. The execution will also be key, but we should see soon enough if filing a claim and receiving payment is as easy as OtterBox says.