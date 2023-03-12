Oscars 2023: Winners, surprises, and all the biggest moments

After months of nominee predictions and star campaigns, the 2023 Oscars are here, streaming on ABC, Hulu, YouTube or wherever you get your TV. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for a third time, and Chris Rock-Will Smith slap jokes aside, the night is primed to be a return to form for the Oscars, with major Best Picture nominees including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, and Avatar.

Which movies, actors, and creatives will take home Oscars? Who will walk away from the Academy Awards empty-handed and beeline to the nearest bar? Could Marvel win its first acting Oscar? Could there be a major Best Actress upset? Can anyone top the slap with a legitimately moving acceptance speech? Will Ke Huy Quan continue his award-season hot streak and win big for Everything Everywhere? (The last one is almost definitely yes.)

There are big questions going into the 2023 Oscars, and we’re on top of them. Here’s a look back at the season, a full rolling list of winners, and a guide to everything else you don’t want to miss about the Academy Awards.