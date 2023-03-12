Oscars 2023: Winners list and every live update

With all the hullabaloo about last year’s Academy Awards, here’s hoping that the 2023 Oscars are actually less eventful.

Based on chatter and prognosticator guesswork, Everything Everywhere All At Once seems like a guaranteed lock in many categories, including Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Movie — but Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, Triangle of Sadness, and others might give the favorite a run for its money.

We’ll be updating this list with all the winners of the 95th Academy Awards, which airs on Saturday night on ABC.

2023 Oscars winners list

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET — check back for live updates!

The remaining Oscar categories and nominations

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Top Gun: Maverick

Tár

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field — Tár

Ruben Östlund — Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser — The Whale

Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler — Elvis

Paul Mescal — Aftersun

Bill Nighy — Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett — Tár

Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ana de Armas — Blonde

Andrea Riseborough — To Leslie

Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry — Causeway

Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau — The Whale

Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Turning Red

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Best Documentary Feature

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

Navalny

A House Made of Splinters

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

The Quiet Girl

EO

Best Production Design

Babylon

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Empire of Light

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Tár

Best Film Editing

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

The Banshees of Inisherin

Tár

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale

Elvis

The Batman

All Quiet on the Western Front

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

The Batman

All Quiet on the Western Front

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Original Score

Babylon

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Song

“Naatu Naatu” — RRR

“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick

“Applause” — Tell It Like a Woman

“This Is a Life” — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

My Year of Dicks

Ice Merchants

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

How Do You Measure a Year?

Haulout

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At the Gate

Best Live Action Short Film

Le Pupille

An Irish Goodbye

The Red Suitcase

Ivalu

Night Ride