Oscars 2023 winners: Everything Everywhere All at Once did the thing many times over

With 23 awards to be given out, the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony definitely ran a little long, but after last year’s theatrics, the evening felt like a studied return to form for the Oscars and a fitting end to awards season.

As improbable as it might have once seemed, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once from the Daniels absolutely dominated at this year’s ceremony where it ultimately took home seven of the 11 awards it was nominated for including Best Picture, Best Directing for the Daniels, Best Film Editing for Paul Rogers, and Best Writing (Original Screenplay) also for the Daniels. In his speech for Best Supporting Actor, Ke Huy Quan thanked his wife and brother for keeping him grounded and sticking by him through his Hollywood career, and in her Best Actress acceptance speech, Yeoh utterly rejected the idea of a woman ever being past her prime.

Between Jamie Lee Curtis’ surprise win for Best Supporting Actress and Paul Rogers’ win for Best Editing, Everything Everywhere All at Once made sure that A24’s presence was known in the room. But it wasn’t the only film from the studio to perform well, as Brendan Fraser won took Best Actor for his performance in The Whale — which was only made possible thanks to Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley, who won Best Makeup and Hairstyling for their work on the film.

With All Quiet on the Western Front’s James Friend winning for Cinematography, and the movie winning Best International Feature Film, Netflix’s adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel more than held its own. And, ever the champion for animation, Guillermo del Toro made sure to use his Best Animated Feature Film speech to remind everyone that animation is cinema.

The full list of Oscar winners can be read below.

Harry Shum Jr., Daniel Scheinert, Ke Huy Quan, Daniel Kwan and Jonathan Wang accept the Best Picture award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Daniel Scheinert (L) and US director Daniel Kwan accepts the Oscar for Best Director for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “The Whale.” Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

(L-R) Eric Saindon, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett and Joe Letteri accept the Best Visual Effects award for “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

James Friend accepts the Best Cinematography award for “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Paul Rogers accepts the Best Film Editing award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ernestine Hipper and Christian M. Goldbeck accept the Best Production Design award for “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

(L-R) Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, and Annemarie Bradley, winners of the BestMakeup and Hairstyling award for “The Whale.” Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson accept the Best Animated Feature Film award for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Edward Berger accepts the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga accept the Best Documentary Short Subject award for “The Elephant Whisperers.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Daniel Roher (Front) accepts the Best Documentary Feature award for “Navalny.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

M.M. Keeravaani (R) and Indian musician Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for “Naatu Naatu.” Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud accept the Best Animated Short Film award for “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

(L-R) Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley, and Seamus O’Hara accept the Best Live Action Short Film award for “An Irish Goodbye.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan accept the Best Original Screenplay award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sarah Polley accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay award for “Women Talking.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Volker Bertelmann accepts the Oscar for Best Music (Original Score) for “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Ruth E. Carter accepts the Best Costume Design award for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images