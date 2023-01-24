Oscars 2023 nominations: everything, everywhere, all the noms

As expected, Everything Everywhere All At Once got a lot of love, nominated for best picture as well as directing (the Daniels), lead actress (Michelle Yeoh), supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu), and supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan). Elsewhere, there weren’t too many surprises, with the likes of The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and Tár getting plenty of nominations.
On the blockbuster front, Avatar: The Way of Water got lots of technical award nominations — visual effects, sound, and production design — in addition to a best picture nod, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever similarly scooped up noms for production design, makeup and hairstyling, production design, and supporting actress (Angela Bassett).
Anyway, here’s this year’s full list of nominees: