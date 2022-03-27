Oscars 2022 winners list: Everyone who won Academy Awards this year

It’s another experimental year for the Academy Awards. Years of steady decline in viewership has turned what used to be a fairly reliable nationwide community experience into more niche viewing, to the point where it sometimes seems like more people grouse about the latest change-ups in the Oscars presentation show than actually tune in to watch it. In 2022, the new developments included a return to actual hosts for the first time in four years, with Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer overseeing the presentations. (“This year, the Oscars hired three women to host, because it was cheaper than hiring one man,” Schumer joked during the show’s opening sequence.)

The producers also made an instantly controversial decision to present eight of the awards — the short-film awards and several of the craft categories — separately before the ceremonies, and only include select footage from those presentations during the live show. That also prompted a gag during the opening sequence, as the presenters noted that everyone had moved past the controversy — and then the lights flickered, to imply that the craft people behind the scenes were sabotaging the show.

Until the viewing stats are in for the show, it remains to be seen whether the changes to the ceremony will help boost its profile. For the moment, here are all of the winners that have been presented so far during the 94rd annual Academy Awards. We’ll be updating throughout the ceremony.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Other nominees: Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog; Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard; Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter; Judi Dench, Belfast

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Winner: Dune

Other nominees: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, West Side Story

BEST FILM EDITING

Winner: Dune

Other nominees: The Power of the Dog, Don’t Look Up, Tick, Tick … Boom!, King Richard

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Winner: Dune

Other nominees: The Power of the Dog, Parallel Mothers, Don’t Look Up, Encanto

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Winner: The Long Goodbye

Other nominees: The Dress, On My Mind, Please Hold, Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Winner: The Windshield Wiper

Other nominees: Robin Robin, Boxballet, Affairs of the Art, Bestia

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Winner: The Queen of Basketball

Other nominees: Audible, Lead Me Home, Three Songs for Benazir, When We Were Bullies

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Winner: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Other nominees: Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, House of Gucci

BEST SOUND

Winner: Dune

Other nominees: Belfast, No Time to Die, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story