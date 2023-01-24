Oscar nominations 2023 list: Best Picture plus every other movie award

After two years of semi-forced awards seasons made up of whatever was done enough to release in theaters, the 2023 Academy Awards are finally looking like a normal Academy Awards. There are big movies (Avatar! Top Gun: Maverick!), tiny gems (Triangle of Sadness! Women Talking!), and as the 2023 Oscar nominations prove, everyone’s getting a piece of the pie. Announced on Tuesday morning, the list is full of recognizable hits from the last year in movies and few under-the-radar picks fim lovers will want to seek out.

The reveals began at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees announced so far:

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry — Causeway

Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau — The Whale

Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Best Original Score

Babylon

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

My Year of Dicks

Ice Merchants

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Flagmakers

The Elephant Whisperers

38 at the Garden

How Do You Measure a Year?

Nuisance Bear

Best Live Action Short Film

Le Pupille

An Irish Goodbye

The Red Suitcase

Ivalu

Night Ride