Oscar nominations 2023 list: Best Picture plus every other movie award

After two years of semi-forced awards seasons made up of whatever was done enough to release in theaters, the 2023 Academy Awards are finally looking like a normal Academy Awards. There are big movies (Avatar! Top Gun: Maverick!), tiny gems (Triangle of Sadness! Women Talking!), and as the 2023 Oscar nominations prove, everyone’s getting a piece of the pie. Announced on Tuesday morning, the list is full of recognizable hits from the last year in movies and few under-the-radar picks fim lovers will want to seek out.
The reveals began at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees announced so far:
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry — Causeway
Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau — The Whale
Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Sound
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Best Original Score
Babylon
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
All Quiet on the Western Front
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
My Year of Dicks
Ice Merchants
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Documentary Short Subject
The Flagmakers
The Elephant Whisperers
38 at the Garden
How Do You Measure a Year?
Nuisance Bear
Best Live Action Short Film
Le Pupille
An Irish Goodbye
The Red Suitcase
Ivalu
Night Ride