Oscar nominations 2022 list: Best Picture movies, plus every other award

After a weirdly short awards season, the nominations for the 2022 Oscars have finally arrived. These nominations arrive just 11 months after last year’s, in an attempt to help bring the awards window back to its traditional window, rather than the extended window the Academy used last year.
This year’s Academy Awards nominees were announced on Tuesday morning by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross on a livestream from the Academy. This year’s slate is the first to return to guaranteed 10 best picture nominees, rather than the flexible amount that the past few years have had.
As for the actual award ceremony, we’ll have to wait quite a while. The 94th Academy Awards won’t be held until March 27. As of right now, we don’t know for sure how the ceremony will be held — thought it will certainly be in person — and we don’t know who the host (or hosts) will be.
Until then, here are the 2022 Academy Award nominees:
Best Picture
The Power of the Dog
Don’t Look Up
CODA
Dune
Belfast
West Side Story
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
Nightmare Alley
Drive My Car
Best Director
Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog
Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg — West Side Story
Kenneth Branagh — Belfast
Ryusuke Hmaguchi — Drive My Car
Best Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith — King Richard
Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth
Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos
Best Actress
Olivia Colman — The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman — Being the Ricardos
Penélope Cruz — Parallel Mothers
Kristen Stewart — Spencer
Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Supporting Actor
Kodi Smit-Mcphee — The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur — CODA
Ciarán Hinds — Belfast
J.K. Simmons — Being the Ricardos
Jesse Plemons — The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose — West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard
Jessie Buckley — The Lost Daughter
Judie Dench — Belfast
Best Original Screenplay
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Power of the Dog
CODA
The Lost Daughter
Dune
Drive My Car
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Flee
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary Feature
Flee
Summer of Soul
Ascenscion
Attica
Writing with Fire
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
The Worst Person in the World
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Cinematography
Dune
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Film Editing
Dune
The Power of the Dog
Don’t Look Up
Tick, Tick … Boom!
King Richard
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Cruella
Dune
Coming 2 America
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Cyrano
West Side Story
Best Sound
Dune
West Side Story
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
Belfast
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Free Guy
Godzilla vs. Kong
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Original Score
Dune
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Don’t Look Up
Encanto
Best Original Song
“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto
“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die
“Be Alive”— King Richard
“Down to Joy” — Belfast
“Somehow You Do” — Four Good Day
Best Animated Short Film
Robin Robin
Boxballet
The Windshield Wiper
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
The Queen of Basketball
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run